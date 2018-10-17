Arsenal target Thomas Partey is Tottenham’s ideal Dembele successor

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have been difficult to separate this term, with early-season form suggesting an intriguing battle will take place.

Spurs have finished above their arch-rivals in each of the past two campaigns but face a stern test this season as the Gunners are revitalised under Unai Emery, while the Lilywhites balance the stress of their imminent stadium switch.

While Emery landed five recruits during the summer, Mauricio Pochettino failed to secure a single addition and the depth of his squad has suffered in the process – raising the pressure ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal will also be active in the New Year, with reports stating Emery is targeting a move for Atletico Madrid’s 25-year-old Ghana international Thomas Partey – and those links should spring Spurs into action.

The experienced defensive midfielder, capped 17 times by his nation, is the ideal replacement for Spurs veteran Mousa Dembele ahead of his departure from North London next summer when his contract expires.

Dembele’s exit will leave Spurs with a huge hole to fill in their midfield as the Belgium international has been a key asset in recent campaigns for Pochettino’s side but beating Arsenal to Partey would reduce the blow they will suffer.

However, a deal would be expensive due to his reported release clause of a whopping £71m.