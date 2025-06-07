Arsenal target West Ham star Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal are weighing up a summer move for Mohammed Kudus as they look to strengthen their midfield with Champions League experience.

The 24-year-old Ghana international is reportedly open to leaving the Hammers, with sources indicating he wants to stay in the Premier League and compete at a higher level.

Arsenal’s Champions League status puts them in a strong position to lure the former Ajax star to north London.

West Ham are believed to be ready to sell Kudus if they receive a substantial offer, raising hopes of a potential deal. Mikel Arteta is said to be a long-time admirer of Kudus’ dynamism and creativity, which could add depth and flair to Arsenal’s midfield options.

Kudus, who enjoyed a solid season at the London Stadium, has also been linked with other English clubs. However, reports in England suggest he is not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia and prefers to stay in Europe where the competition remains elite.