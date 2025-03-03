Arsenal to hand Ghana star Thomas Partey new contract

Premier League giants Arsenal could hand Ghana international, Thomas Partey a new contract offer as he nears the expiration of his contract.

Partey, whose contract expires at the end of the season has been a standout performer for the Gunners in the ongoing campaign despite concerns over his injury record in recent years.

Since joining the Gunners, the Ghana international has had several injury setbacks, limiting him to fewer number of matches at the club.

For this season, Partey has remained fit and delivered an impressive performance for the Gunners, who are chasing for the Premier League title.

The 31-year-old experienced midfielder has shown versatility this season, playing as a right-back in a couple of games for the Gunners.

Partey has been deployed as right-back 11 times for the north London club this season, while in the 2023-24 campaign, the Ghanaian star turned out thrice same role.

The Ghana international, who is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season has attracted interest from several clubs including Barcelona, Juventus and Saudi Arabia clubs.

According to sources, Arsenal are now ready to offer Partey a new contract and extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The club appreciates the deep-lying playmaker’s versatility, with his ability to play at right-back a valuable asset in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants will want the Ghana international to take a pay-cut before renewing his deal.

Partey has made a total of 154 appearances for Arsenal in his career, scoring eight goals and serving seven assists across the period.

Partey joined Arsenal on a five-year deal in 2020 from Spanish club Atletico Madrid for £45million.