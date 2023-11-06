Arsenal to retain injury-prone Thomas Partey in winter transfer window

Arsenal has no intentions of letting Thomas Partey leave during the upcoming winter transfer window, despite recent speculations of his possible departure.

The club's addition of Declan Rice has altered the dynamics of Arsenal's midfield, with Rice taking over the central role that Partey occupied at the start of the season, while Partey was positioned as a right-back. Manager Mikel Arteta faced criticism for this decision.

The situation took another twist as it appeared that Arteta might re-deploy Partey in the midfield alongside Rice, but the Ghana midfielder sustained an injury, putting his availability in doubt.

Arteta expressed concern about Partey's injury, stating, "I think he will be out for weeks. I don’t know how long. He has another appointment today. We will see after that. It’s a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available, we see the results and impact he has on the team."

While some suggested that Arsenal might consider selling Partey during the winter transfer window, Arteta appears to have moved on from the idea, with Arsenal's strongest midfield combination featuring Jorginho, Rice, and Odegaard. There was speculation that Partey was unhappy with his lack of game time, but it has been refuted.

According to Steve Kay at Football Insider, Partey is unlikely to leave Arsenal this winter, and Arteta has no intentions of selling him. Kay explained, "Despite recent rumours saying that Thomas Partey could leave in the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta has no intention of selling him. It has also been rumoured Partey is unhappy with his lack of game time. This, I’m told, is also untrue. There are no plans to sit down and talk about a new deal; however, so the summer may be a different story in regards to him leaving."

Partey has missed nine games this season for Arsenal, and reports are suggesting that his most recent muscle injury could potentially sideline him until the end of the year.