Arsenal to use Thomas Partey influence to court red-hot Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal have joined the list of clubs monitoring Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Ajax star has taken the World Cup by storm, scoring two goals and providing an assist in two matches.

Kudus is enjoying a blistering campaign this season, having scored nine goals across all competitions for the Dutch champions.

Liverpool have sent scouts to Qatar to watch the player while Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is looking forward to a reunion with the midfielder.

However, Arsenal are set to hijack any possible move with Thomas Partey seen as the man to convince Mohammed Kudus to the club.

Arsenal have benefited from the same approach before after Bukayo Saka played a role in the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates.

Kudus and Partey will be hoping to lead the Black Stars into the last 16 of the World Cup as they prepare for the game against Uruguay on Friday.