Arsenal told they're "shopping at Asda" as Christian Norgaard linked to replace Thomas Partey

Arsenal’s reported move to sign Christian Norgaard from Brentford as a replacement for Thomas Partey has drawn sharp criticism, with former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor suggesting the Gunners are aiming too low in the transfer market.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor questioned Arsenal’s ambition with the Danish midfielder lined up to fill the void left by Partey, whose contract expires this summer. “He’s an OK player. I get it for value, he’s a decent player, but you’re losing Thomas Partey. It just seems a bit odd,” he said. “Arsenal don’t seem to be shopping in the top shops like Manchester City and Liverpool. They’re shopping at Waitrose, Arsenal are at Asda.”

Norgaard, 31, has been a key figure at Brentford since 2019 and would bring experience and solidity to Arsenal’s midfield. However, he is seen as a depth option, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi expected to take the lead role in midfield next season.

The Gunners are also targeting other key positions, with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko topping their list. Additionally, moves for Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera and Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga are being considered.