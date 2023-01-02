Arsenal told to sign Franck Kessie as possible cover for Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta's lack of depth in quality has been brought up as a concern in their title race, and Arsenal have been urged to look towards Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie as a potential cover for Thomas Partey.

With a 4-2 victory over Brighton on New Year's Eve, the Gunners increased their lead over the competition by seven points. The Ghanaian midfielder shone during the game.

After the victory on the south coast, Gunners legend Paul Merson emphasised that the 29-year-old was the best holding midfielder in the Premier League, despite the fact that Arsenal has previously been told they lack the depth of their competitors in the title race.

Arsenal's lone league defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, with Partey out due to injury, and Albert Sambi Lokonga filling in for the former Atletico Madrid star.

Mohamed Elneny also provides cover, but in comparison to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, where Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, and Ilkay Gundogan compete for that holding role, Arteta will be concerned if Partey suffers another injury. He has previously struggled to stay fit, but the Spanish manager has been informed of a potential low-cost option that would provide quality cover for his midfielder.

Although Craig Burley questioned whether the Ivory Coast international would want to move to the Emirates, the former Chelsea midfielder thinks that Barcelona exile Kessie would be a wise loan signing.

“Again he [Kessie] was surplus today at Barcelona [vs Espanyol],” Burley told ESPN. “Would he get him on loan? He would be terrific cover. But does he want to go from being cover at Barcelona to cover at Arsenal? I don’t know.”

Arsenal may have to compete with Tottenham for Kessie as the north London club have reportedly made a $13 million offer for the midfielder, according to the Spanish outlet Sport.