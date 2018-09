Arsenal U23 coach Freddie Ljungberg has described striker Eddie Nketiah as a "sniper".

This was after the Ghanaian youngster scored twice in last Friday's 4-0 demolishing of Liverpool.

Ljungberg enthused: "As for Nketiah, he's very rapid in his movement, he's quick, and he has that little turn that he can do quickly so that he can get a sniper shot away.

"He's a very, very good player."

Nketiah is an England youth international.