Arsenal urged to consider selling injury-prone Thomas Partey

Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to consider selling midfielder Thomas Partey due to his recurring injury issues.

Agbonlahor believes that while Partey is a quality player, his inability to stay fit is not in the best interests of the club, who want to be Premier League champions this season after missing out narrowly last season.

Agbonlahor recommended that Arsenal start looking for a long-term replacement for Partey, as his injury problems are unlikely to improve with age.

Partey has been sidelined for Arsenal's last three games due to injury, and his return is not expected in the near future.

"I would let Partey go. In some games he’s poor, in some games, he’s very good, and in some games, he is injured. When you sit down and work it out, is he giving you more than 50% of a season of his best football?" Agbonlahor commented.

"If I were Arsenal, I'd sell him if the money’s right. I think they were trying during the summer. I would look at a long-term replacement because as much as he’s a good player, the injuries will just get worse the older he gets," he added.

The 30-year-old joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth 50 million euros in 2020, and he has made 103 appearances for the Gunners in three seasons, scoring five goals and assisting on three others.