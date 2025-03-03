Arsenal wants Ghana’s Thomas Partey to take a pay-cut for contract renewal

Premier League giants are reportedly ready to extend the contract of midfielder Thomas Partey but the Ghana international will have to take a pay-cut.

Partey is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to negotiate for a pre-contract any club of his choice.

The Black Stars midfielder has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season despite concerns over his injury record in recent years.

For this season, Partey has remained fit and delivered an impressive performance for the Gunners, who are chasing for the Premier League title.

The 31-year-old experienced midfielder has shown versatility this season, playing as a right-back in a couple of games for the Gunners.

Partey has been deployed as right-back 11 times for the north London club this season, while in the 2023-24 campaign, the Ghanaian star turned out thrice same role.

Arsenal appears to have got a change in mind due to Partey’s swashbuckling performance this season. The club are now said to be ready to offer Partey a new contract and extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The London-based club appreciates Partey’s versatility, having proven to be a valuable asset for the English club.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants will want the Ghana international to take a pay-cut before renewing his deal.

Since joining the Gunners, the Ghana international has had several injury setbacks, limiting him to fewer number of matches at the club.

Partey has made a total of 154 appearances for Arsenal in his career, scoring eight goals and serving seven assists across the period.

The Ghana international joined Arsenal on a five-year deal in 2020 from Spanish club Atletico Madrid for £45million.