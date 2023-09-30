Arsenal's Thomas Partey and partner Janine Mackson expecting first child

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, is gearing up for an exciting new chapter in his life as he is set to become a father for the first time.

The news was officially confirmed by his partner, Janine Mackson, through a heartwarming Instagram post that showcased her baby bump.

In one of the pictures, Thomas Partey himself joined the frame, underlining the couple's shared joy and anticipation.

While the exact duration of their relationship remains private, the announcement of the pregnancy symbolises the solidity of their bond and their mutual commitment to starting a family together. The couple's decision to embark on this journey together is a testament to their love and readiness to embrace parenthood.

Partey, known for his stellar performances on the field, is now preparing for a different kind of challenge – fatherhood. This significant life event is sure to bring immense joy and fulfilment to the midfielder and his partner, Janine Mackson.

As they await the arrival of their child, the couple's fans and well-wishers eagerly anticipate the newest addition to their family, celebrating this heartwarming moment in the midfielder's personal life alongside his impressive career.