Arsenal's Thomas Partey faces six-week absence due to groin injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to be sidelined for approximately six weeks following a groin injury sustained during training.

The 30-year-old suffered the setback, and the club are approaching his recovery cautiously due to his history of thigh-related issues.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his concern, stating, "It doesn't look good. We need some more tests. I believe he'll be out for a few weeks."

Partey's injury is expected to force him to miss several key matches for Arsenal, including clashes against Everton, Tottenham, Bournemouth, and Manchester City in the Premier League, as well as Champions League fixtures against PSV Eindhoven and Lens.

The midfielder is set to return to action after the October international break. This means he will miss Ghana's international friendly games against the United States and Mexico.

He was also excluded from the Black Stars squad for this month's important 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Central African Republic.