Arsenal's Thomas Partey gives indication of staying amid transfer speculation

Published on: 09 July 2023
Amid transfer speculation surrounding Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has provided a potential hint about his immediate future.

Reports have suggested that the Ghana international's representatives have reached personal terms with Juventus, while there have been talks of potential transfers to Saudi Arabian clubs as well.

However, in a recent Instagram story, Partey is seen engaging in training exercises while donning Arsenal kit, indicating his commitment to the club.

 

As Arsenal prepares for the upcoming pre-season, which includes a tour of the United States featuring friendlies against an MLS All-Stars team managed by Wayne Rooney, as well as matches against Manchester United and Barcelona, Partey's presence in the training sessions suggests that his immediate future lies at the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been a subject of interest in the transfer market, with speculation surrounding a possible move away from Arsenal to accommodate the potential signing of Declan Rice from West Ham.

However, with Partey's recent Instagram post showcasing his involvement in pre-season preparations, it appears that he remains focused on his role with the Gunners for the upcoming campaign.

While transfer situations can change quickly in football, the current indications suggest that Partey will continue to be a part of Arsenal's squad moving forward.

As the summer transfer window progresses, fans and observers will be keen to see how the situation unfolds, but for now, it seems that Partey is set to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

