Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger heaped praise on Eddie Nketiah, who scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's dominant victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old striker delivered a standout performance as he stepped in for the injured Gabriel Jesus, becoming Arsenal's main offensive force.

With Gabriel Jesus sidelined for the foreseeable future due to injury, Nketiah's form will be of paramount importance in the coming weeks. Watching the game for BEIN Sports, Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger lauded Nketiah's performance, particularly in scoring the first two goals against the bottom-placed club.

Wenger highlighted Nketiah's style of finishing, saying, "It was a good run into the box at the start. He's a great finisher, Eddie. Since he was a kid, he's scored goals, and his first touch is fantastic. He knows where to be and he responds quickly; he has a short back-lift, and it makes all the difference."

With Gabriel Jesus sidelined for a few weeks, this presents a significant opportunity for Eddie Nketiah to solidify his place in the first team. While he has experienced fluctuations in his career, a hat-trick is a strong statement to secure his spot in the starting lineup.

Nketiah's exceptional finishing, as noted by Wenger, and the observation about his lack of back-lift in his shots are positive signs. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be pleased with Nketiah's contribution and will hope for more of the same while Jesus is unavailable due to injury.