Arteta expresses concern over injury woes, including absences of Partey and Rice

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has expressed the need for the return of injured players, including Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined with a muscle injury since early September and is not anticipated to return until October.

In addition, Arsenal is currently grappling with injuries to approximately six key players, namely Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Thomas Partey.

Arteta acknowledged the shortage in Arsenal's squad ahead of their 1-0 victory against Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“It’s the situation that we have at the moment… We have to adapt. The squad that we have at the moment is really short and we need players back, that’s for sure.

“Declan hasn’t trained yet. He could not carry on in the game, he wasn’t comfortable at all. Hopefully, it’s not something big.

"We are confident. He’s still uncomfortable, he had to leave the pitch and that’s never a good sign for a player like him, but hopefully, he will progress in the next few days. It’s a tough one.”