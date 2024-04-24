Arteta hails Partey's impact in Arsenal's 5-0 triumph over Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded midfielder Thomas Partey for his pivotal role in the club’s impressive 5-0 victory over Chelsea.

Partey, who has battled injuries this season, was handed a rare start on Tuesday night and made a significant impact as the Gunners dominated at the Emirates.

"It was a really good game for Thomas [Partey] to come back. He looks like he is in rhythm. He stepped up and had a great performance and was really important for the team," Arteta expressed after the match.

This marked Partey's first start since April 3 against Luton Town, and he showcased an effective and efficient performance before being substituted for Italian international Jorginho.

The 30-year-old featured alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in midfield, with Arteta praising their collective efforts.

Partey, whose contract has a year remaining at the end of the season, will play a crucial role in Arsenal's pursuit of their first Premier League trophy in 20 years.

The victory further solidified Arsenal's position at the top of the table, now sitting three points clear of Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and four points ahead of Manchester City, who have two outstanding games to play.