ArthurLegacy and Evolt sports agency organise two-day tournament for juvenile clubs in Accra

ArthurLegacy Sports in collaboration with Dubia-based FIFA accredited agency, Evolt Sports is organising a two-day mini-football tournament from 6-7 October at La Town Park.

Evolt sports, an international agency that has partnerships with English clubs such as Tottenham Hotspurs and Bournemouth.

Nine clubs will participate in the tournament from 8 am to 5pm. Invited teams are EurAfrica, MSK Zilina Africa, Kengid, Golden Kick FC, Densu Rovers SC, Asanska FC, Kaistorms FC and Soccer Bridge. The tournament will kick off with EurAfrica FC taking on Zilina tomorrow morning.

Every year in Ghana, ArthurLegacy Sports provides a platform for young gifted footballers from the age of 15-18 to exhibit talent for an opportunity to start a professional career abroad.

Last year's event had scouts from Italian clubs Sassuolo, Napoli, Torino and Romania team CRF Cluj