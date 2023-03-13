ArthurLegacy Sports CEO Oliver Arthur encourages 10 young footballers to set realistic targets and focus on what they can control

Oliver Arthur, a FIFA accredited agent and the CEO of ArthurLegacy Sports, has advised 10 young footballers who secured transfer deals during the winter transfer window to set realistic targets and focus on what they can control in their new environments.

During an orientation program to prepare the players for success abroad, Arthur encouraged them to face the realities of their new clubs and work on things they can control while ignoring distractions. He reminded them that many young players miss opportunities because they don't face reality, saying, "Work only on the things you can control and ignore what you can't control. A lot of young players are missing too many opportunities because they don't face reality."

Arthur urged the players to set realistic and achievable targets to achieve their dreams, saying, "To be able to achieve your dream, you must set realistic and achievable targets." He also observed that some players become complacent when they have long-term contracts and lack the hunger and desire required to succeed, saying, "One thing I've noticed is players are mostly relaxed when they have long-term contracts. They don't show the hunger and desire that you expect from them the first year."

Arthur reminded the players that whatever level they are currently at, they can move higher and earn more in the future, saying, "Remember that whatever level you're today you can move higher up. Whatever amount you will earn in this short period, you can earn a lot more in the future." He urged the players to make the most of their short-term contracts, saying, "You're going on a short-term contract in other for you to prove yourself. You either earn a long-term or come back home. Go out there and make us proud."

The 10 footballers who received Arthur's advice are Kingsford Boakye (Zilina), Razak Abdullah (Hearts of Lions), Samuel Obeng (EurAfrica), Gaddo Abubakar (Zilina), Stephen Anorful (EurAfrica), Mohammed Samson (EurAfrica), Emmanuel Mensah (Young Apostles), Joseph Aidoo (Zilina), Kwadwo Ackah (EurAfrica), and Shadrack Chyreme (EurAfrica).