ArthurLegacy Sports facilitates promising players' showcase in Dubai

Ghanaian football agency ArthurLegacy Sports, in collaboration with Evolt Football Agency, has orchestrated an opportunity for four young talents to showcase their skills in Dubai.

The players, Godson Kumi, Ahmed Adams, Andrews Appiah, and Owen Fafa, aged below 19, are set to participate in a football showcase hosted by United FC in Dubai.

Godson Kumi and Ahmed Adams currently play for division club EurAfrica FC, while Andrews Appiah and Owen Fafa represent PAC FC and Miracle Power FC, respectively.

These players were identified and selected during a tournament organized by ArthurLegacy Sports at La Town Park in September.

The tournament featured various clubs, including Kengid MSK Zilina Africa, Densu Rovers, Soccer Bridge, Kaistorms FC, Asanska FC, and Golden Kicks FC.

Evolt Football Agency, a FIFA-accredited intermediary, has established connections with clubs in Cyprus, Dubai, and Latvia. The collaboration between ArthurLegacy Sports and Evolt Football Agency aims to provide young talents with opportunities to secure professional contracts with international clubs.

The football showcase at United FC in Dubai serves as a platform for Godson Kumi, Ahmed Adams, Andrews Appiah, and Owen Fafa to exhibit their potential and catch the attention of scouts and club representatives, potentially paving the way for promising careers abroad.