ArthurLegacy Sports negotiates four-year deal for 18-year-old Mike Aidoo with Inter Milan

Inter Milan have signed 18-year-old Ghanaian youngster Mike Aidoo to his first professional contract.

Aidoo, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, has impressed Inter's youth teams since joining the U17 side from Chievo Verona two seasons ago.

The right-back has established himself as a regular fixture for Inter's U19 team in both the Primavera 1 and UEFA Youth Leagues this season, making 12 and 7 appearances respectively in the two competitions.

Aidoo's technical excellence, speed, passing ability, and strong character on the field have caught the eye of many, leading to interest from several European clubs.

However, it was ArthurLegacy Sports, a Ghanaian sports agency, that successfully negotiated Aidoo's four-year contract with Inter Milan.

The agency, which specialises in representing African footballers, has a proven track record of securing lucrative deals for its clients.

Aidoo's signing with Inter Milan represents a significant milestone in his career, and he is expected to continue his development and growth within the club's ranks.