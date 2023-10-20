ArthurLegacy Sports powered 21 GLOBAL transfer deals during 2023 summer window

Ghanaian agent Oliver Arthur and his sports agency, ArthurLegacy Sports, were instrumental in a staggering total of 21 transfer deals, both locally and internationally, during the 2023 summer window.

One of the high-profile moves was securing a deal for Ghana youth midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana at promoted Italian Serie A side Cagliari from Hellas Verona.

Arthur also negotiated the transfer of Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Yeboah, nicknamed 99 Ideas, to Danish side Brondby IF from CFR Cluj.

They also negotiated the transfer of former Ghana international striker Richmond Boakye to Malaysian side FC Selangor.

ArthurLegacy Sports is credited for midfielder Isaac Cofie's move to Turkish second-tier side Umraniyespor.

There were deals in the Gulf region too.

Kwaku Bonsu Osei secured a move to Qatari side Al-Kharaitiyat SC from Serbian Superliga side Spartak Subotica and Zubayr Duodu got transfered to Dubai United FC in the United Arab Emirates.

In the Ghana Premier League, they were involved in selling Prince Arthur to Nations FC.

ArthurLegacy Sports' Deals in the 2023 Summer Transfer Window:

1) Ibrahim Sulemana

- Cagliari (Italy)

2) Richmond Boakye

- FC Selangor (Malaysia)

3) Edmund Addo

- Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

4) Ebenezer Annan

- FK Novi Pazar (Serbia)

5) Francis Andy Kumi

- Radnicki Nis (Serbia)

6) Jacob Aboosah

- Radnicki Nis (Serbia)

7) Joseph Aidoo

- FK Metta (Latvia)

8) Zubayr Duodu

- Dubai United FC (UAE)

* TMS pending

9) Emmanuel Yeboah

- Brondby IF (Denmark)

10) Ahmed Awua Ankrah

- FC Koper (Slovenia)

11) Carl Davordzie

- FC Gloria (Romania)

12) Wahab Adam

- Olympia (Romania)

13) Abdul Razak Abdallah

- CSM (Romania)

14) Emmanuel Mensah

- CSM (Romania)

15) Kelvin Oduro

- Firenzuola (Italy)

16) Prince Arthur

- Nations FC (Ghana)

17) Joseph Opoku

- FC Vado (Italy)

18) Kwadwo Opoku Ackah

- Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

19) Isaac Cofie

- Ümraniyespor (Turkey)

20) Kwaku Bonsu Osei

- Al-Kharaitiyat SC (Qatar)

21) Herbert Ansah

- Empoli FC (Italy)