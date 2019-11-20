ArthurLegacy Sports signs agreement with Accra-based colts club Mighty Cosmos

ArthurLegacy Sports has signed an agency agreement with with Accra-based colts club Mighty Cosmos.

The deal will see the sports agency have the first option and authorization to sell their players to foreign clubs.

Mighty Cosmos recently had 19-year-old attacking midfielder Edmund Addo transferred to Slovakian side FK Senica through ArthurLegacy's involvement.

"I'm extremely happy to have signed this agreement with Mighty Cosmos. Edmond is a hugely talented young footballer who I believe will go far, and his performance is beginning to tell at FK Senica,'' ArthurLegacy CEO Oliver Arthur said.

''I believe this agency agreement will become a major boost for Cosmos to continue to nurture talents at the juvenile stage and we pledge to support them.''

Mighty Cosmos General Secretary Robert Dodoo hopes this relationship can give the club a major lift.

"This is our first time having a football agent signing a player agreement with us so we hope for the best because a lot of agents have failed us in the past," Dodoo said.

By Richard Gyasi