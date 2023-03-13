ArthurLegacy Sports spearheads initiative to provide career development support for 10 Ghanaian footballers transitioning to European clubs

ArthurLegacy Sports, the FIFA transfer agency, recently organized an orientation program for 10 young Ghanaian footballers who will be making a move to European clubs. The players had been signed during the January transfer window, and two of them have already begun playing at the junior level for Ferencváros and Sassuolo.

The orientation program had two primary objectives. First, it aimed to educate the players on how to adapt to new environments, and secondly, it sought to instil in them a positive mindset in the face of challenges. Resource personnel for the event were Mr Mark O. Nwadibia and Oliver Arthur, the C.E.O of ArthurLegacy.

During the event, Mr Nwadibia, who had lived in China for over a decade, lectured the players on some of the cultural shocks they may experience while abroad, including differences in weather, language, food, time, and even discrimination. However, he advised them not to complain but to adapt to the way of life in their respective countries.

"You're likely going to face some form of discrimination, but remember why you're there. Be yourself, don't seek validation, and, most importantly, know your boundaries," Mr Nwadibia said.

He also reminded the players that when in Rome, they should do as the Romans do. He encouraged them to learn the language, eat the food, and embrace the culture of their host country, as this would help them to be accepted as part of the community.

The 10 players who will be moving to clubs in Romania, Italy, and Portugal are from EurAfrica FC, MSK Zilina Africa FC, Young Apostles, and Hearts of Lions.