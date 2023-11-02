GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu begins first team training after lengthy injury layoff

Published on: 02 November 2023
Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu joined first team training this week as AS Monaco prepare for their Ligue 1 clash against Brest.

The 24-year-old has struggled with a persistent injury since joining the French giants in the summer transfer window from Southampton.

Salisu has been battling a pubalgia (groin) injury since March, forcing the player to undergo surgery in September to correct the problem.

He has been training alone for the past week but joined group training on Tuesday and could be in the team for the game on Sunday against Brest.

The former Southampton defender's injury progress is huge boost for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Salisu has not played for the Black Stars since starring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

 

