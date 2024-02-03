AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu confident ahead of Le Havre clash in Ligue 1

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu is optimistic about AS Monaco's chances ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Le Havre on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The Black Stars centre-back starred as nine-man Monaco shared the spoils with Olympique Marseille following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salisu is expected to retain his starting role as the French giants host Ghana teammates, Andre Ayew's Le Havre.

"The preparation for this match against Le Havre has been very good this week. We know that they are a good team and that a tough match awaits us," he said in the pre-match presser.

"They defend well and are formidable on the counterattack. We will have to be patient, attack at the right time and be focused on their counterattacks. We will also have to be careful in the air and on set pieces where they can be dangerous," he added.

Salisu joined Monaco in the summer transfer window from Southampton but injuries limited his start to life in France.