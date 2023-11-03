AS Monaco give update on Mohammed Salisu's fitness

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu is expected to make his AS Monaco debut in two to three weeks time despite joining group training.

The 24-year-old has been on a long journey to recovery, having undergone surgery to correct a pubaglia groin injury in September.

The towering centre-back is yet to make an appearance for the French giants since his summer transfer move from Southampton.

This week, the former Real Valladolid player join the rest of his teammates for practice as he nears full fitness.

According to General Director, Thiago Scuro, Mohammed Salisu should be full cleared for action in a fortnight time.

“We hope to see him in the group by the next two or three weeks to start getting minutes," he told RMC Sport.

This means Salisu will miss Ghana's opening games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros this month.

Salisu has not made a competitive appearance for both club and country since March 2023, when he featured Southampton's 3-3 draw against Tottenham.