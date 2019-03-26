AS Roma join race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

AS Roma have joined Inter Milan Arsenal and Manchester City in the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

The Ghana star is one of the favourite footballers of Diego Simeone and El Cholo doesn't want to sell his star at any price.

According to reports in Spain, however, the 25-year-old has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract, a fee that could easily be matched by both Premier League giants.

Roma have a strong interest in the talented midfielder who is contracted with the Colchoneros until 2023.

Arsenal were the first to show interest in Partey, followed by Manchester City and Inter Milan.

The reigning English champions view Partey as a [erfect replacement for the ageing Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho while Arsenal and Inter believe his presence will bolster their squad in the coming years.

Partey has made 33 appearances for Atleti in all competitions this season.