AS Roma set to include Afena-Gyan in a deal to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace

Italian giants AS Roma could include Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan in a deal to bring Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to the Stadio Olimpico.

The giallorossi's are interested in the Ivorian forward with Palace also eager to sign Ghana striker Afena-Gyan.

However the English Premier League side are expected to pay around 10 to 12 million Euros for the services of the Ghanaian.

According to Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Crystal Palace could also include the youngster in a trade that will see Wilfried Zaha move to Roma.

Felix Afena-Gyan enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, where he was promoted to the first team of Roma following his outstanding display in the Primavera.

Afena-Gyan made 17 Serie A appearances, scoring two goals and played a role in the Roma team that won the inaugural Europa Conference League at the end of last season.

The teen sensation earned his maiden Black Stars call up in March, helping Ghana beat Nigeria in the playoff to qualify for the World Cup.

He has since scored a goal in six games for Ghana.

He recently signed a long-term deal which will keep him at AS Roma until the summer of 2026.