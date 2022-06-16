AS Roma youngster Afena-Gyan's agent 'can't confirm or deny' transfer rumours

Oliver Arthur, the agent of AS Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan, has decided to remain silent on possible moves for his client in the transfer window.

The Black Stars forward has popped up on the radar of Sassuolo and Lecce ahead of the new season.

And Roma is reportedly planning to include the youngster in a trade for Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo.

The reports first surfaced near the end of last season and is gaining traction, as Roma are interested in signing the young Italian midfielder.

However, Arthur has refused to comment, telling Italian media Romagiallorossa. it, “First of all, thank you for your interest in Felix. Unfortunately, however, I cannot confirm or deny these market rumours concerning Felix at Sassuolo. What I can say is that there is a lot going on with Afena. That's all I can say right now."

Afena-Gyan had a fantastic season, breaking into the first team. He scored two goals to help AS Roma win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

The youngster recently scored his first goal for Ghana and is quickly becoming one of the country's most reliable forwards.

The 19-year-old is also linked with a move to newly promoted side Lecce.