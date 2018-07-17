AS Vita coach Florent Ibengé implores Ghana to solve football crises

AS Vita coach Jean Florent Ibengé has called on Ghana government to solve the deadlock which is affecting football activities in the country.

The Congolese giants touched down in the country as they prepare for their CAF Confederation CUp clash against Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars on Wednesday.

Following a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which captured several members of the Ghana FA and referees taking bribes to influence the outcome of games, government took the decision to halt football activities in the West African country.

This has prompted many to believe that AS Vita will go into the tie as overwhelming favourites.

“Ghana government must solve the issues surrounding the FA fast, not to have any negative effect on the Ghana national team in the future”. He spoke to Shalom fm in Berekum.

The 56-year-old who took charge of the Congolese side in 2014, will be looking to cause problems for the Dormaa club when they face each other at the Nana Agyemang Badu II park on Wednesday.