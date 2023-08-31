'Asafo Boy chasing growth' - Ghanaian whiz kid Ernest Nuamah reacts after completing Olympique Lyon move

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah has reacted to his move to French giants Olympique Lyon.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joins the Ligue 1 side on loan from Nordsjaelland

Following an explosive season with Nordsjaelland in the 2022/23 season, Lyon were successful to land one of Ghana's hottest prospect in Europe.

Nuamah scored five goals in four games for Nordsjaelland in the ongoing season before completing his move to Lyon.

In a statement published on Lyon's official website, the club expressed its enthusiasm for the addition of Ernest Nuamah to their roster.

The statement highlighted Nuamah's potential and considered him one of the future promising talents in his position.

Lyon also noted that he would be the third Ghanaian footballer to join the club, following in the footsteps of legendary midfielder Michaël Essien and former Ghana assistant captain John Mensah.

Nuamah in a post shared his journey from his native home country Ghana to his current club Lyon.

"Asafo Boy chasing growth one challenge at a time. The world is full of challenges & growth never stops. Here's to a new starting line".

Having graduated from the Right to Dream Academy, Nuamah gained prominence during his first full season in European football with Nordsjaelland in the 2022/23 season. He played a pivotal role in their pursuit of the league title.

Nuamah's accomplishments extend to the international stage as well. He made his debut for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June. Furthermore, he was a member of the Black Meteors squad that competed in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.