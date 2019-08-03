Asamoah, Acolatse feature as St. Truiden suffer heavy defeat to Club Brugge in Belgium

Ghanaian duo Samuel Asamoah and Elton Acolatse were in action for St. Truiden as they suffered a heavy defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday.

Both players lasted the entire duration but could not stop the free scoring Brugge from hammering St. Truiden at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Nigerian forward David Okereke scored two quick goals in the space of four minutes to put the home side in the lead before 20 minutes.

Hans Vanaken and South Africa star Percy Tau completed a first half mauling with two more goals before the break.

Brugge continued from where they left off in the first half as Emmanuel Bonaventure made it five with 18 minutes left.

Siebe Shrijvers then put the icing on the cake with a fine finish in the 83rd minute.