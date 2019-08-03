GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 03 August 2019
Asamoah, Acolatse feature as St. Truiden suffer heavy defeat to Club Brugge in Belgium
EUPEN, BELGIUM - APRIL 20: Samuel Asamoah of STVV and Yuta Toyokawa of Kas Eupen fight for the ball during the Jupiler Pro League play-off 2 group A match (day 5) between Kas Eupen and Stvv on April 20, 2019 in Eupen, Belgium. (Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)

Ghanaian duo Samuel Asamoah and Elton Acolatse were in action for St. Truiden as they suffered a heavy defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday. 

Both players lasted the entire duration but could not stop the free scoring Brugge from hammering St. Truiden at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Nigerian forward David Okereke scored two quick goals in the space of four minutes to put the home side in the lead before 20 minutes.

Hans Vanaken and South Africa star Percy Tau completed a first half mauling with two more goals before the break.

Brugge continued from where they left off in the first half as Emmanuel Bonaventure made it five with 18 minutes left.

Siebe Shrijvers then put the icing on the cake with a fine finish in the 83rd minute.

