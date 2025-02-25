Asamoah Boateng Afriyie apologises to Hearts of Oak fans for early FA Cup exit

Hearts of Oak forward Asamoah Boateng Afriyie has issued a heartfelt apology to fans following the team’s shocking elimination from the MTN FA Cup at the round of 16 stage.

The Phobians suffered a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to lower-tier side Golden Kick on Sunday, February 23, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The game ended in a goalless draw after regulation time, despite Hearts creating several clear-cut chances.

Afriyie missed a golden opportunity from close range in the first half, while Michael Ampadu saw his effort pushed over the bar by the opposition goalkeeper.

The situation worsened for the former FA Cup champions in the second half when Theophilus Collins received a second yellow card, leaving Hearts with ten men for the remainder of the match.

Unable to break the deadlock, the game proceeded to penalties, where Golden Kick converted four of their spot kicks to complete a stunning upset.

Following the defeat, Boateng took to social media to apologise to the club’s supporters.

“With much respect, I render an apology to the whole team, technical, the board, and the fans of Hearts of Oak for what happened on Sunday,” he wrote.

“I plead with you to forgive me. I know you expect much from me, but I promise to bounce back to the Asamoah Boateng you used to know. To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Afriyie has not lived up to expectations since joining Hearts of Oak at the start of the season, with the club struggling for goals throughout the season.