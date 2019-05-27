Asamoah Gyan academy boys undergo first training at Bologna

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Cudjoe Anim and Mohammed Gouni held their first training session at Italian side Bologna on Monday.

The pair, who were selected after the Baby Jet U-16 championship in Ghana, excelled on their first day of training as they seek to earn a contract at the serie A.

Both players will undergo a series of exercises to convince the technical handlers of the club.

Mohammed Gouni and Cudjoe Anim arrived in Italy on Saturday after leaving Ghana through to the Netherlands before reaching their destination.

Anim emerged overall best player after helping his side Great Somax win tournament, and also won the golden boot with six goals.

He is joined in Italy by second highest scorer at the tournament Mohammed Gouni.

The Baby Jet U-16 championship was the first of it kind by the prolific Ghana striker and it is expected to happen in the coming years.

In all, 16 teams participated in the competition with five clubs from five other African countries.

The tournament organised by Baby Jet Promotions, was to promote unity and peace and also unearth talents.

Great Somax emerged champions of the maiden edition and now Gyan who is expanding his business network will now extend to grooming players.

This is the first time the Baby Jet 16 team is taking players on trial abroad with more expected in the coming months.