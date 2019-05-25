Asamoah Gyan Academy duo arrive in Italy for Bologna trial

Ghanaian youngsters Mathew Cudjoe Anim and Mohammed Gouni have arrived in Italy for trials at Serie A side Bologna.

The two players, who were scouted at the Baby Jet U-16 tournament organised by Ghana general captain Asamoah Gyan, played late last year at the Accra Academy School park.

Anim, who emerged overall best player after helping his side Great Somax win tournament, also won the golden boot with six goals.

He is joined in Italy by second highest scorer at the tournament Mohammed Gouni.

The players were accompanied by Asamoah Gyan's manager Sammy Anim Addo as they undergo trials at the Italian club.

The Baby Jet U-16 championship was the first of it kind by the prolific Ghana striker and it is expected to happen in the coming years.

In all, 16 teams participated in the competition with five clubs from five other African countries.

The tournament organised by Baby Jet Promotions, was to promote unity and peace and also unearth talents.

Great Somax emerged champions of the maiden edition and now Gyan who is expanding his business network will now extend to grooming players.

This is the first time the Baby Jet 16 team is taking players on trial abroad with more expected in the coming months.