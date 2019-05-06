Asamoah Gyan admits he left Sunderland for Al Ain due to money

Former Sunderland star Asamoah Gyan has admitted money as the driving force behind his shocking exit from the club seven years ago.

The 33-year-old shocked the footballing world when he left the Black Cats for the gulf after an explosive season in 2012.

The Ghana captain has explained the decision to leave the club, admitting it was financially induced.

“Look, I’m going to be honest here, it was the money. It was too good to turn down but a hidden detail is that Sunderland accepted a £7m loan offer for me from Al Ain before even informing me,” he explained to FourFourTwo

“Then they decided to convince me that the money was very good for a short loan and that the club needed the money. I was enjoying my football but Al Ain offered me wages that instantly made me the best-paid footballer in Africa. I couldn’t resist.

“Pray you never be put in such a situation. It changed everything and I just had to take it and leave it. I don’t regret it though because it made me who I am now. I enjoyed playing at Al Ain, I stayed for four seasons, and it changed my life financially forever.”

Gyan joined Sunderland from French side Rennes in 2010 and went on to score 11 goals in 36 matches.