Asamoah Gyan admits moving to China was a tough decision

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his move to the Chinese Super League was a challenging decision following his impressive form in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Gyan, who enjoyed a successful stint with Al Ain in the UAE, made a significant career move in July 2015 when he joined Shanghai SIPG on a two-year deal, earning a weekly salary of £227,000.

Speaking to Wontumi Radio, the 39-year-old admitted that the decision to move to China was not easy.

"It was a difficult decision for me, but I spoke to everyone around me, and we decided it was the best move for me," Gyan stated. "Luckily, it turned out well for me, and we have managed to establish companies that are employing Ghanaians."

Before his move to China, Gyan transferred to Al Ain from Sunderland in the English Premier League, a move that raised eyebrows given his proficiency in the highly competitive English league.

Gyan's illustrious career saw him play for clubs like Liberty Professionals, Stade Rennes, Udinese, and Sunderland. He also had stints with Kayserispor, North East United, and Legon Cities before announcing his retirement in June 2023.

Gyan remains Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and holds the record as Africa's highest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.