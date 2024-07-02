Asamoah Gyan advises Ibrahim Danlad after Kotoko departure

Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has offered words of advice to former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, urging him to focus on bouncing back to stardom following his departure from the club.

Danlad, once considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League, was included in Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup.

However, instead of boosting his career, the tournament experience seemed to adversely affect his performance, even at the club level. Over the past two seasons, Danlad struggled to maintain his position as Kotoko's first-choice goalkeeper, eventually losing the slot to Frederick Asare.

This decline in form culminated in Danlad's departure from the Porcupine Warriors, ending an eight-year association with the club.

Despite these challenges, Gyan remains optimistic about the 21-year-old's future, believing he has the potential to replicate the success that earned him national team call-ups and a spot in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup.

Danlad's journey with Kotoko began as a teenager, gradually rising through the ranks to become the first-choice keeper and eventually the captain. Gyan shared his encouragement and advice during an interview with Wontumi Radio.

"It's clear to everyone that your form declined since you returned from the World Cup," Gyan said. "Remember all the things that helped you to be successful during your loan spells and becoming the number one at Asante Kotoko. You are still young, and you can achieve more than you have over the years. The sky is your limit."