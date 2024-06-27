Asamoah Gyan advises Mohammed Kudus amidst Saudi Pro League links

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has weighed in on recent reports linking Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus to a potential move from West Ham United to the Saudi Pro League.

The 23-year-old Kudus has been the subject of speculation, with sources suggesting he could earn an impressive US$300,000 a week in Saudi Arabia, significantly more than his current weekly salary of US$114,351.30 at West Ham.

Reflecting on his own career, Gyan, who made a headline-grabbing move to Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates from Sunderland in 2011, shared his perspective on the potential transfer during an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.

“If it is true, it would be a very tough decision. I cannot decide for him; it depends on his people,” Gyan stated. “He is young, but if you watch the business model of the game, although we are playing with passion, football is business.”

Gyan emphasised the importance of financial stability for footballers, highlighting the struggles many face after retirement.

“In Ghana here, they only mention my name when the Black Stars are playing. Many players have died after retirement. It did not even become news; we did not hear of it. The people who would want to see you play in the EPL are thinking of their personal interest.”

Kudus, who has enjoyed a stellar career in Europe, has recently shone for West Ham United. He still has a contract with the club that runs through 2028, with an option for an additional year. In his first season in the Premier League, Kudus scored 14 goals for the Hammers and played a crucial role in their run to the Europa League quarterfinals.