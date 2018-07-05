Asamoah Gyan among top players to miss memorable penalties at the World Cup

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan makes the list of legendary footballer to miss penalties at the FIFA World Cup.

The Kayserispor forward has several highlights at the World Cup but his penalty miss against Uruguay in the quarter final in 2010 will be fondly remember by many Ghanaians.

Other top players to miss important penalties at the World Cup are Roberto Baggio of Italy, David Trezeguet of France and Zico of Brazil.

Below are the top 5 memorable penalty misses at the World Cup

Asamoah Gyan

During the 2010 World Cup, Ghana faced Uruguay in the quarter-finals. Ghana was aiming to become the first African country to get to the semi-finals. However, during the extra time of a 1-1 draw match, Luiz Suarez handled the ball on the goal line denying Ghana a chance to score. He was sent off with a red and Ghana gave a penalty kick. Gyan stepped in to take the shot. His magic shot struck the woodwork. The match proceeded into the penalties where Ghana lost.

David Trezeguet

In the 2006 World Cup, the finals were decided on penalties. A match between France and Italy couldn’t be decided in the normal time or extra after neither teams snatched an advantage. In the penalty shootouts, everyone else converted their spot kicks except Trezeguet, who sent his shot over the bar, costing his team.

Roberto Baggio

In the 1994 World Cup, Italy faced Brazil in the finals. However, both teams failed to score in normal and extra time, forcing the match into penalties.

Franco Baresi and Santos missed their first penalties for Italy and Brazil. Later, Italy’s Daniele Massaro and Dunga converted keeping Brazil one ahead. Baggio had to equalize for the kicks to continue, however, with the pressure on him, he sent his shot over the bar, giving Brazil a win.

Michel Platini

In the 1986 World Cup, Platini played for his country, France in the quarter-final against Brazil, despite having an injury. The match went into the penalty shootouts. During the shootout, Platini missed his penalty which had to put his team ahead at 4-3.

He missed and the scored were leveled at 3-3. Fortunate for him his team won. However, his missed penalty will forever be remembered in the world cup history.

Zico

In the 1986 World Cup, Brazil faced France in the quarter-finals, a match which was decided in the penalty shootouts. However, during their tight match, which was at 1-1, Brazil needed someone to spark them up, and Zico was brought in.

He was fouled and even won a penalty. He took the penalty himself, which was saved forcing the match into penalties where Brazil lost.