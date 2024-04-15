Asamoah Gyan attributes 2010 AFCON final defeat to inconsistent tactics

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has provided insights into Ghana's defeat against Egypt in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, attributing it to a change in tactics on the decisive day.

Despite a challenging start to the tournament, Ghana displayed resilience to reach the final. Following an initial loss to Ivory Coast, they bounced back with a narrow win over Burkina Faso to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Gyan's crucial goals against Angola and Nigeria in the knockout stages propelled Ghana into their first final since 1992.

However, facing Egypt in the final posed a formidable challenge. Gyan believes that Ghana's departure from their defensive approach in earlier matches worked against them, allowing Egypt to capitalize and secure victory with an 85th-minute goal.

"We were more defensive in 2010 with our setup. That's why we embarked on a one-goal project. But we played proactively in the finals and unfortunately lost," Gyan explained during an interview with Captain Smart on Onua Maakye.

Despite the setback in the final, Gyan's contributions to the team were significant, finishing the tournament with three goals. Throughout his illustrious career, he amassed a total of 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars, becoming the nation's all-time leading scorer.

Since retiring from professional football in June 2023, Gyan has shifted his focus to off-field endeavors. He has launched the All Regional Games project, aimed at discovering young talents across various disciplines beyond football.