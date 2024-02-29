Asamoah Gyan calls for balance between small and standard pitches in Ghanaian communities

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed concerns about the increasing trend of converting large community pitches into 5-aside pitches.

While he acknowledges that five-aside pitches can be beneficial for grassroots football development, he believes that they should not replace standard-size pitches in Ghanaian communities.

In a recent post on social media, Gyan shared his thoughts on the issue, citing the example of the Dansoman community, which once had a single grassless standard-size football pitch that was bustling with 11-aside Colts games every Saturday.

However, upon returning to the community years later, he found that the pitch had been converted into a 5-aside pitch. Gyan questioned where future players in the community would compete and where Colts tournaments would thrive.

Gyan emphasised that while small pitches can help develop certain skills such as close control, passing, creativity, and movement, they cannot replace the importance of standard-size pitches in Ghanaian communities.

He stressed that sacrificing quality and standards for convenience and aesthetics would be detrimental to the development of football in Ghana.

"As a football nation, we cannot sacrifice quality and standards for convenience and aesthetics," Gyan reiterated.

"I started my football journey as a Colts Player, playing on a grassless pitch every Saturday at Dansoman. Yet, it was this same grassless standard-size pitch that truly shaped me and a lot of my contemporaries. Does that mean we shouldn't improve? No!"

The Black Stars legend called for a balance between small and standard-size pitches, suggesting that both are necessary for effective grassroots development within communities.

He advocated for the construction of more small pitches, particularly those with natural or artificial turf, to supplement the existing standard-size pitches.

Gyan's passion for youth and sports development is well-known, and he has recently been appointed to serve as the lead for the "Youth and Sports" manifesto sub-committee of Vice President Dr Mahmudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

This is a role he has gladly accepted, and he has vowed to put his decades of sports experience to help shape the country's sports development.