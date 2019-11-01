Asamoah Gyan celebrates 1 million Instagram followers

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is extremely excited after he hit 1 million followers on Instagram.

He released an emotional message, expressing his appreciation to his fans for helping him achieve the numbers.

He commended his fans, critics and haters for helping him archive the massive number of followers.

Woooooow. 1M followers. A very big thank you to my fans, critics, haters, etc. God bless you all. This is not buying of followers oooo. Cos if you have a million followers and you post , at least you should get 100 to 200 comments. My page have real fans. Thank you once again. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏💪💪

A post shared by Asamoah Gyan (@asamoah_gyan3) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:52am PDT

Gyan is having a great campaign in the Indian Super League. He has scored two goals in three matches as NorthEast United occupy a spot in the top four.

The 33-year-old despite his fine form was not invited for the Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe this month.