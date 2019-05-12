How Asamoah Gyan silenced doubters in Turkey and revived Afcon chances

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan silenced his critics in Turkey when scoring two goals that rescued his club from defeat on Sunday while giving Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah no reason to exclude from the Afcon squad.

Gyan gave a huge indication for his readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when he came off the bench to score two goals that secured Kayserispor's 2-1 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday.

His doubters had already written him off as finished and was heading for the axe by the Turkish top flight club.

His injuries in Turkey conspired against him leading to analysts in Turkey calling for his contract not to extended when it expires at the end of the season.

Bit his talent and two headers in five minutes rescued the club from a disgraceful home defeat against Kasimpasa, giving evidence of he lethal he can be when helped to attain how full fitness.