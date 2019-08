Asamoah has confirmed his departure from Turkish side Kayserispor.

Gyan, 33, joined the Turkish side on a free transfer after leaving Chinese side SIPG.

The Ghanaian has confirmed his exit from the club.

“I’ve ended my contract with kayserispor in Turkey so I am free.” he told reporters in Accra.

Persistent injuries robbed him of making an impact at the club scoring just five goals in 26 matches.

The country's top scorer has previously played for Sunderland, Al Ain and Udinese.