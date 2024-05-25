Asamoah Gyan: Court orders former Ghana captain to pay 50% of GHghs1 million judgment debt

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been ordered by the High Court in Accra to pay 50% of the over GH¢1 million judgment debt awarded against him as compensation for malicious prosecution within 30 days.

This order follows a legal dispute in which Gyan was found liable for malicious prosecution.

The High Court presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, made this decision after Gyan requested a stay of execution pending his appeal against the judgment.

The court, on December 8 2023 ruled in favour of entertainment journalist Osarfo Anthony, who had filed a case against Gyan for malicious prosecution.

The court ordered Gyan to compensate Anthony for damages, amounting to more than a million cedis.

Almost five months later, Gyan and his lawyers sought a stay of execution and filed a notice of appeal to challenge the judgment.

During a hearing on May 8, 2024, Justice Owusu-Dapaa granted Gyan's request for a stay of execution, provided that he deposits half of the judgment amount.

The court directed that this sum be paid to the court's registrar within 30 days from May 8, excluding weekends and public holidays.

The funds will be invested in a Government of Ghana 182-day Treasury Bill on a rollover basis until the appeal is resolved.

Justice Owusu-Dapaa emphasized the fairness of this arrangement for both parties. He acknowledged Gyan's substantial earnings as a professional footballer and considered Anthony's potential difficulty in refunding the judgment debt if the appeal favoured Gyan.

Conversely, the arrangement protects Anthony from the risk of Gyan being unable to pay if he loses the appeal.

The case dates back to an incident where Gyan and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo, had Osarfo Anthony arrested and prosecuted for alleged extortion.

Following Anthony's acquittal in a case involving an alleged rape incident between Gyan and Sarah Kwablah, Anthony sued for malicious prosecution.

He demanded compensation of GH¢1 million, which the court upheld, finding that the report to the police by Gyan's manager was based on falsehoods intended to protect Gyan's image during transfer negotiations to a Chinese club.

Justice Owusu-Dapaa's detailed judgment highlighted that the evidence showed Anthony was not extorting money from Gyan when the arrest report was made.

Consequently, the court awarded Anthony GH¢900,000 in damages, GH¢111,000 for lost income over 111 months, and GH¢60,000 in legal costs, totalling GH¢1,071,000 against Gyan and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo.