Asamoah Gyan credits Anthony Yeboah for opening doors to Premier League for Ghanaian footballers

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has credited Anthony Yeboah with opening the door of the English Premier League to Ghanaian footballers.

Yeboah, who is the only Ghanaian to have won a top scorer award in Europe, moved to the Premier League in 1995 and excelled with Leeds United.

Gyan, who was inspired by Yeboah's success, said watching the Ghanaian legend score goals for Leeds United made him fall in love with the league.

"Premier League is one of the leagues that every footballer wants to play in, especially in Ghana back home because when I was growing up, I saw one of the best strikers we had at the time, Anthony Yeboah playing in the Premier League," Gyan said.

He added, "So anytime they showed his highlights, I said to myself that I will also play in the Premier League. Anthony Yeboah was the one who opened the door for us to go to the Premier League. And that is why I joined the Premier League."

Yeboah scored 24 goals in 47 games for Leeds United from 1995-1997, while Gyan scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sunderland before making his big-money move to Al Ain in 2011.