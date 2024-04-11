Asamoah Gyan credits brother Baffour's faith in his football journey

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up about the unwavering support he received from his brother Baffour Gyan, highlighting his sibling's belief in his footballing potential.

Baffour, a notable figure in the Gyan family's football journey, had a successful career as a professional footballer and proudly represented the Black Stars.

Following in his brother's footsteps, Asamoah also pursued a career in football, eventually earning a spot alongside Baffour in the national team.

Together, they participated in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ghana secured third place on home soil.

Reflecting on their shared experiences, Asamoah shared how Baffour consistently expressed his faith in Asamoah's abilities during interviews, even in the face of scepticism from others.

"When my brother Baffour Gyan was a striker in the national team, the first interview he made was with Sannie Daara at Choice FM, and they asked him this same question, and he said, his brother is coming up," Gyan revealed during an interview on GTV Sports Plus.

"I was at school, and people were just bashing him. They asked him that same question again, and he still said my younger brother is coming, and people kept bashing him, but here am I now," he added.

Both Asamoah and Baffour have since retired from professional football, leaving lasting legacies in Ghanaian football.

Asamoah, in particular, holds the record as the country's leading goal scorer with 51 goals and is Africa's top scorer in World Cup history.