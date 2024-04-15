Asamoah Gyan criticises Milovan Rajevac's decision to sub him off in crucial AFCON final moment

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has voiced his discontent over a crucial substitution made by coach Milovan Rajevac during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Egypt, describing it as one of the most baffling decisions of his career.

Gyan expressed his frustration during an interview with Captain Smart on Onua Maakye, recalling the pivotal moment when he was substituted off as Ghana faced Egypt in the final match.

"I was pained because I predicted I would score. But when [the Egyptians] scored and were celebrating, I saw the No. 3 on the substitution board. It is one of the weirdest substitutions I have seen in my entire career," Gyan stated.

The decision to substitute Gyan came at a critical juncture in the game, with Ghana trailing 1-0 to Egypt. Gyan's presence on the field was seen as crucial to Ghana's chances of equalising and potentially turning the tide in their favour.

Despite Gyan's disappointment over the substitution, Ghana ultimately fell short against Egypt, losing the final 1-0. The defeat marked a significant setback for Ghana, as they aimed to secure their first AFCON title since 1982.

Meanwhile, throughout the tournament, Gyan had scored three crucial goals one in the group stage, and the others in quarter-finals and semifinals to march Ghana to the final for the first time since 1992.

Despite the disappointment, Gyan went on to score 51 goals for Ghana in 109 matches before officially retiring in June 2023.