Asamoah Gyan defends Fatawu Issahaku for ditching AFCON for Leicester City

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has come out in defense of winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's decision to prioritise his club career over international duty with the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Issahaku, currently on loan from Sporting CP to Leicester City, opted out of Ghana's AFCON squad to focus on his long-term future at the English club.

Gyan, speaking in an interview with Alexis Laura on YouTube, lauded Issahaku's decision, emphasising that it has now proven to be beneficial.

"While we needed him in the national team, I believe his decision not to participate in the AFCON was the best for his career. He needed to focus on his playing career and ensure he reaches greater heights. Ghanaians showed patience despite some criticism, and I think it has paid off," Gyan stated.

Issahaku's choice has been vindicated by his contributions to Leicester City's success in reclaiming their English Premier League status after relegation last season. He scored six goals and provided 13 assists in the Championship for the Foxes, showcasing his talent and potential.

With the Black Stars scheduled to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, Issahaku is anticipated to receive a call-up, further solidifying his position as a rising star in Ghanaian football.